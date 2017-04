By: Jon CorriganĀ

Netflix’s upcoming seven-part docu-series about the unsolved murder of a Baltimore nun is being called the next Making a Murderer.

The Keepers, which comes nearly five decades after the 1969 disappearance and death of Sister Cathy Cesnik, will reopen the speculation that Cesnik was murdered for asking too many questions about sexually-abusive priests.

The series will hit Netflix on May 19.