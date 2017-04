Let’s keep the week movin’ with another crazy battle!

Tonight’s #987TweetorDelete throws Hey Violet in with ‘Break My Heart’ against Austin Mahone ft. Pitbull with ‘Lady’. And you know the drill! It’s all up to YOUR vote which song we play!

So hurry up and cast your votes below and be sure to send your picks to Julia using the hashtag # 987TweetOrDelete!

The winning song will be played TONIGHT between 10:30pm and 11:00pm!