Usually Taco Bell is a crying shoulder when you’re drunk, but now it’s the friend saying, “COME ON LOSER KEEP GOING!”.

Starting this summer, according to Financial Post, Taco Bell will be serving beer at locations across Canada. (So we don’t have to go TOO far!)

And it won’t be just the typical “let’s try it out at just one” deal, they plan on 11 stores to begin! So maybe our neighbors will bring it our way soon as well.

Because really I can’t think of a better combo than beer and tacos.