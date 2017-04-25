Kim Kardashian Lets Cellulite Hang Out In Tiny Bikinis On Beach Vacay With Kourtney [PHOTOS]

April 25, 2017 11:13 AM

(987 AMP Radio) OK, friends, let’s get real … Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe was recently gushing about her sister’s perfect physique on Instagram.

And the praise accompanied one of the many, many presumably photo shopped images the Kardashians feed the world on their social media channels. Looks at those legs! Kim appears almost waifishly tiny here, like a Barbie brought to life.

Five days later, the real Kim K paraded herself around on a beach in Mexico and the world got a glimpse of what that backside looks like without the help of a filter or a handy Photoshop app.

There were cellulite shamers a-plenty on social media, but Kardashian doubled down on her ample backside the next day, sashaying around the beach in a tiny thong and baby-sized T-shirt.

So, what do you think, is this the best body ever? And is there any way on God’s green earth that booty came from nature?

Check it out in comparison to sister Kourtney, who appears to be in flawless shape — after three kids no less — and with much less, ahem, intervention.

If you were going to pick a body idol to emulate, which one of the Kardashian sisters would you pick?
And is it time for Kim to get a little more real with her social media pics?

