‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Arrested After Fleeing Fatal Crash

April 25, 2017 10:16 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

The Bachelor‘s Chris Soules is in custody after allegedly crashing into a tractor trailer, killing the driver and fleeing the scene Monday night in Iowa, TMZ reports.

Soules, who appeared on The Bachelor for season 19 in 2015, was driving a Chevrolet pickup when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor trailer, sending it into a ditch. The other driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

The former reality star was booked on the charge of leaving the scene of a death, and reportedly received some medical attention once in custody.

