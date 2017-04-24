Migos’ Quavo Drops an Insane Amount of Money on New Chain

April 24, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Migos, quavo

By Abby Hassler

Migos’ Quavo is sporting some expensive new bling.

Quavo dropped $35,000 on a new iced-out Napoleon chain that reads, “Dat Way” from Atlanta’s Icebox Diamonds & Watches. The owner, Zahir Jooma, told TMZ the rapper is a regular and asked for the custom-made chain, which is covered in over 300 diamonds at a total weight of 10 carats. The chain is meant to symbolize power and progress.

The rapper was wearing his latest bling at Coachella this past weekend.

Check out the chain below.

D A T W A Y 🐎🐎 @quavohuncho @migos #migos

A post shared by iceboxjewelry (@iceboxjewelry) on

