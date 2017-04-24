Machine Gun Kelly Explains Concert Chest Pains

By Robyn Collins

Machine Gun Kelly was forced to temporarily leave the stave during his concert at the Seminole Casino in South Florida on Saturday night (Apr. 22). The rapper was right in the middle of his hit song with Camila Cabello, “Bad Things,” when he experienced what was later described as severe chest pains.

In a video posted on TMZ, MGK is seen holding his chest before leaving the stage and walking off.

The rapper made it back to the stage for more and was offered some sort of remedy from the crowd, which he took, saying, “I’m down to hit anything at this point. I’m f–kin’ dyin’.”

There does appear to be a good explanation, though. The rapper/actor was filming the movie Captive State the day before and, as he explained in a previous tweet, “got punched in the chest 65 times. Pretty sure i can’t breathe. Ready for this one to wrap.”

still on set. got punched in the chest 65 times. pretty sure i can't breathe. ready for this one to wrap 🎬🎥 —

Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) April 21, 2017

He took to Instagram early Monday morning (Apr. 24) to explain the situation with a video of paramedics checking his vitals backstage. “Tell ’em to keep the show going, jam or something,” he tells his people as the EMS crew encourages him to go to the hospital. MGK doesn’t listen, though, and the clip ends with him returning to the stage.

“For those who saw the TMZ post, here is what happened last night: i took some serious damage to my chest plate/ribs this week and during our sixth song last night I collapsed backstage and thought i was having a heart attack,” he wrote. “What they didn’t report, was that i went back out and finished that show cuz we’re f—in champions and it was my 27th birthday and nothing can take me away from the stage. ———— #AlphaOmega #EST #XX #YoungGunner.”

It looks like MGK had a busy birthday weekend:

I think I found the source of why everyone missed their flights this morning 😂🍾😱🍾 those bottles are as big as a human body A post shared by young gunner (@machinegunkelly) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

oh shit i forgot i blew fire last night. 😱🍾🌬🔥 #27 A post shared by young gunner (@machinegunkelly) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT