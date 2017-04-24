Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott to Perform at The Palace this July

By: Jon Corrigan

Kendrick Lamar has announced a 17-show North American tour beginning this July, and Michigan is on the agenda.

Lamar, joined by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., will bring his The DAMN. Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement follows the release of his new album DAMN. on April 14.

Kendrick Lamar 2017 summer tour dates:

07-12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

07-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

07-21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

07-22 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

07-26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

07-29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

08-01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

08-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-04 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

08-05 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

08-06 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center