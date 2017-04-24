Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott to Perform at The Palace this July

April 24, 2017 10:11 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

Kendrick Lamar has announced a 17-show North American tour beginning this July, and Michigan is on the agenda.

Lamar, joined by Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., will bring his The DAMN. Tour to The Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

The tour announcement follows the release of his new album DAMN. on April 14.

Kendrick Lamar 2017 summer tour dates:

07-12 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
07-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-15 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-17 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
07-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
07-20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
07-21 Washington, DC – Verizon Center
07-22 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-25 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
07-26 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
07-27 Chicago, IL – United Center
07-29 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
08-01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome
08-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08-04 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
08-05 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
08-06 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!

Listen Live