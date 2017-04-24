Justin Bieber Reflects on 2014 DUI Arrest

April 24, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Hayden Wright

Before Justin Bieber found Purpose and said “Sorry,” his life was skidding off the rails with a 2014 DUI arrest in Miami, immortalized in a now-iconic (to Beliebers) mugshot. The “What Do You Mean?” singer shared that old image on Instagram beside a new and improved selfie. Bieber had some all-caps thoughts to share about turning his life around over the last three years:

“I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”

Since then, Justin’s won his first GRAMMY and launched a never-ending world tour on the heels of his most critically successful album to date. 2.1 million fans (who’ve liked his before-and-after so far) agree.

See Justin then and now:

 

