Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix in May

Hopefully you’ve had enough time to recover from Thirteen Reasons Why, because according to USA Today a whole batch of new titles will be hitting Netflix in May!

“Available 5/1/17

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available 5/2/17

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available 5/5/17

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/6/17

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available 5/7/17

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available 5/8/17

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available 5/9/17

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available 5/10/17

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available 5/11/17

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available 5/12/17

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 5/15/17

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available 5/16/17

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available 5/18/17

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available 5/19/17

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 5/21/17

What’s With Wheat (2017)

Available 5/22/17

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available 5/23/17

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available 5/24/17

Southpaw (2015)

Available 5/26/17

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 5/28/17

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

Available 5/29/17

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available 5/30/17

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL”

For USA Today’s full list of what’s coming and going – check it out HERE