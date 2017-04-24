Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix in May

Hopefully you’ve had enough time to recover from Thirteen Reasons Why, because according to USA Today a whole batch of new titles will be hitting Netflix in May!
“Available 5/1/17
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don’t Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Available 5/2/17
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Available 5/5/17
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/6/17
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Available 5/7/17
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
Available 5/8/17
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Available 5/9/17
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
Available 5/10/17
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
Available 5/11/17
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Available 5/12/17
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 5/15/17
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
Available 5/16/17
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
Available 5/18/17
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Available 5/19/17
BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 5/21/17
What’s With Wheat (2017)
Available 5/22/17
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
Available 5/23/17
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dig Two Graves (2014)
Available 5/24/17
Southpaw (2015)
Available 5/26/17
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 5/28/17
Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
Available 5/29/17
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
Available 5/30/17
F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL”
For USA Today’s full list of what’s coming and going – check it out HERE