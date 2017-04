It’s the hottest party of the summer and 98.7 AMP Radio is proud to announce who will be there.

AMP Live 2017 will feature performances by Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Niall Horan and Jon Bellion!

Mark your calendars for the show on Sunday, June 25 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater – Freedom Hill!

Starting Friday, tickets will be available for as low as $23 including parking!

#987AMPLive