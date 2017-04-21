Caitlyn Jenner Planning Nude Photo Shoot to Reveal New Body

By: Jon Corrigan

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly is planning a nude photo shoot to showcase her new body, after recently sharing in her upcoming memoir that she’s undergone gender reassignment surgery, according to the Daily Mail.

Jenner, 67, had vowed in her memoir to never speak of the surgery she had in January again, but, according to the article published Thursday, things have changed.

“Brody [Jenner] told them [the family] that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far,’” a source said. “They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare. Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.”

Kris Jenner doesn’t like the idea either and reportedly vowed to make sure the shoot never happens.

“She knew the surgery was inevitable and it was bound to happen,” the source revealed. “But she says she will do everything in her power to stop the shoot if she can.”

So, stay tuned, I guess.