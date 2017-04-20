Drake and Travis Scott Brought ‘Portland’ to Portland

...and nobody fell off stage this time. April 20, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Travis Scott

By Hayden Wright

Travis Scott stopped in Portland last night and arranged an A-list set crasher: Drake appeared during the show to perform his new song “Portland.”

Related: Nicki Minaj Drops ‘No Frauds’ Video with Drake and Lil Wayne

The crowd went wild when Drake hit the stage and performed the More Life collaboration with Scott in the city for which it was written. The duo also performed “Gyalchester” and “Know Yourself,” reports Pitchfork.

During the set, nobody fell — an improvement over the last time Scott and Drake appeared on stage together in London. Drake did wade into the crowd to say hello, though.

Watch Drake and Scott take “Portland” to Portland here:

Insane #travisscott #portland #drake @champagnepapi @travisscott

A post shared by Nate Roa (@n8roa09) on

Travis Scott brought out @champagnepapi In #PDX to perform #portland #travisscott #drakeportland

A post shared by taylorwilkins (@taylorwilkins) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live