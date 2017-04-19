Watch: Pearl Harbor Survivor Has Ashes Placed Aboard Sunken USS Arizona

By: Jon Corrigan

A World War II veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and died last year at age 94 has been reunited with his fallen shipmates on the sunken USS Arizona, ABC News reports.

Raymond Haerry, who was just 19 years old when Japanese bombs struck his battleship on Dec. 7, 1941, had his ashes interred on the ship in a ceremony on April 15.

“He never returned to Pearl Harbor while he lived because the memories were too painful,” ABC News writes. “As he neared the end of his life, he told his family he’d like to be laid to rest there.”

Haerry died Sept. 27 in Rhode Island. Only five USS Arizona survivors remain.