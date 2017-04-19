‘Sugar Man’ Sixto Rodriguez to Perform in Pontiac (and Detroit?) on Saturday

April 19, 2017 9:45 AM

By: Jon Corrigan

Detroit’s own Sixto Rodriguez will make two local appearances this Saturday, April 22, before kicking off his 2017 tour.

Rodriguez, made famous by the 2012 Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man (see trailer above), will perform at The Crofoot in Pontiac from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (tickets here for $30) before heading to the Old Miami in Midtown Detroit for an after party which goes until 2 a.m.

Chatter on the Facebook event page indicates he’ll perform a couple songs at Old Miami. There will be a $20 cover.

After failing as a U.S. musician in the 1970s, the film Searching for Sugar Man documents Rodriguez’s unbeknownst rise to stardom in New Zealand, Australia and specifically South Africa, where his album went platinum.

Rodriguez, now 74, appeared as a musical guest on the Late Show with David Letterman in August 2012. That same month, CNN aired a feature story with interview of Rodriguez discussing his life and career resurgence.

