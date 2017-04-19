Radio Shack Employee’s Savage Revenge

Anyone who’s ever worked in customer service has wanted to call out their customers, but can’t because well, we’ve needed the job and the money.

That’s not the case for whoever’s running the social media for a Radio Shack in Reynoldsburg, Ohio (outside Columbus).

As you know, Radio Shacks are closing all over the place, because most of their stuff is out of date. So if your store is closing, why not tell your customers where to go?

They changed the lighting outside the store to say “Adios.”

And why not leave with shots fired?

There’s more colorful language on their Facebook page, which we won’t share here.