MAYSA WITH ALEX BUGNON AT CHENE PARK: WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH @ CHENE PARK

Thursday, July 12, 2017 7:30 P.M.

Chene Park Riverfront Amphitheater

2600 E Atwater

Detroit MI, MAP

Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, jazz-soul singer/songwriter Maysa Leak embarked on a singing career at an early age. By the age of six, she had already determined that she was going to be a singer, and she spent her elementary and high school days performing in choir and musical theater productions. Maysa majored in classical voice performance at Morgan State University; during her studies there she began writing and recording original material.

Upon graduating, Maysa moved to North Hollywood to perform with Wonderlove on the Jungle Fever soundtrack and appeared in live and televised performances to promote the film. To pay her rent, Maysa also recorded jingles on her days off from performing with Wonderlove and worked at local record shops. In 1991, she was recommended to the British funk-jazz group Incognito by producer Steve Harvey, a mutual friend of Maysa’s and of the band’s leader.

Maysa moved to London and joined the band in time to record the 1992 album Scribes, Tribes & Vibes, which included the hit single “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.”

Contemporary jazz keyboard player Alex Bugnon, nephew of trumpeter Donald Byrd, grew up going to the Montreux Jazz Festival in his hometown in Switzerland. He attended the Paris Conservatory of Music for two years, then moved to the U.S. and went to the Berklee School of Music, meanwhile performing as an accompanist to gospel groups. He spent four years working as a session musician in New York, backing urban and jazz performers such as Patti Austin, Freddie Jackson, James Ingram, and Keith Sweat.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here: TICKETS

