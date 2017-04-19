Is Nintendo giving us a SUPER NINTENDO mini for Christmas?

April 19, 2017 11:00 AM By Jag
Filed Under: Christmas, Nintendo, nostalgia, Super Nintendo

Nintendo was pretty crafty when they released the NES mini in such a limited quantity – people went nuts for them.

But here’s what I want.  The SUPER NINTENDO mini.  Got way more memories with that.

According to video game blog Eurogamer.net , who claims to have sources at Nintendo, the company will have a mini version of the Super Nintendo out for Christmas 2017.

The reason they made so few NES consoles last year was that it was only intended for Christmas, and they had no idea that the nostalgia factor would blow up like it did, and they needed the resources to start their SNES run.  Hopefully there will be a lot more of these.

 

-Jag

