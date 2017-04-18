Love IKEA Meatballs? A Standalone Restaurant Could Be Coming Your Way!

Instead of buying a lamp so you don’t have to justify going to IKEA solely for the Swedish Meatballs, IKEA is now entertaining opening a chain of stand alone restaurants.

According to Forbes, the idea was pitched yesterday (Monday) in Fast Company. Looking for ways to increase revenue, they went to a huge facet they never before considered.

In the May Issue of Fast Company, Ikea’s food managing director Michael La cour gives us the scoop:

Somewhat surprisingly, 30% of Ikea Food’s customers are coming to the stores just to eat—which could present a major opportunity. Over the past two years, the company set up successful pop-up restaurants in London, Paris, and Oslo, which allowed people to get their meatball fix without trekking out into the deep suburbs. Now, the company is mulling over the idea of Ikea restaurants that operate separately from the traditional big-box stores. “The mere fact that we don’t need so many square feet to do a café or a restaurant makes it interesting by itself,” says La Cour. “I firmly believe there is potential. I hope in a few years our customers will be saying, ‘Ikea is a great place to eat—and, by the way, they also sell some furniture.’”

