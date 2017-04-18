Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ T-Shirts Available for Purchase

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar fans hoping to get their hands on a DAMN. t-shirt, as seen in his “HUMBLE” video, are in luck; three new designs have popped up in the TDE shop.

While the white t-shirt with DAMN. in red lettering is sold out at the moment, fans can still purchase a black shirt with green lettering and a long-sleeve shirt. The shirts cost $35 and will ship out on April 24, according to the website.

The three new pieces of merchandise were first made available over the weekend at Coachella before Lamar took the stage, where he played material from his latest release, DAMN. and brought out guests Future, Travis Scott and Schoolboy Q.

#DAMN shirts live now @txdxe & coachella merch booths. #TDE A post shared by Top Dawg Entertainment (@topdawgent) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

Head to the merch booth for @kendricklamar's #Coachella2017 exclusive t-shirts. Less than 3 hours until show time. A post shared by Top Dawg Entertainment (@topdawgent) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT