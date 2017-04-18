J-Lo and A-Rod Visit Schoolchildren in the Dominican Republic

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez have slowly waded into the public eye since word of their relationship surfaced in March. Recently, the couple visited the Dominican Republic and made a trip to the Fundación MIR in La Romana, a nonprofit educational center for children in need. According to the organization’s website, J-Lo and A-Rod acted very much like a couple.

“It was clear both J.Lo and A.Rod enjoyed their visit to the Fundación MIR, affectionately hugging and smiling throughout,” the nonprofit reports. While at the school, Lopez and Rodriguez distributed 400 backpacks and other school supplies.

Lopez shared a photo of her visit on Twitter, writing “Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir.”

The couple that philanthropizes together…