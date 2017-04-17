Watch Ellen DeGeners Give A Royal Oak Teacher $10,000!

We know that teachers don’t always have it easy when it comes to money, but they can make such a difference in their kids’ lives. You probably saw, back on April Fool’s Day, Royal Oak Elementary teacher Joe Dombrowski pull an April Fools joke on his kids by giving them a spelling test with fake words.

The video has hit almost 20,000,000 views, and Ellen DeGeneres loved it. So she had Joe on the show, gave him his OWN spelling test, and had an AMAZING surprise at the end.

Here’s the original video: