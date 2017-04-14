Our 2017 Journey

Rat And Puff’s Journey:

When 2017 kicked off we really decided to take ourselves out of our “comfort zone” and concur some “fears” we have been living with. Three of those fears might seem not so scary to some but everything to us!

First… THE DENTIST!

Thank You so much to Robert Nakisher, D.D.S. and your team to really help us concur our fear of the dreaded DENTIST! You are someone EVERYONE needs to go to because you are really special and so grateful for you helping us!

Second… OUR EYES!

The Adelson brothers, Todd & Howard, you guys have no idea how thankful we are to have perfect vision! We have always wanted it and hated the hassle of contacts & glasses. You and your staff are incredible and how you made us feel is a testament to what you do!

Third… OUR WEIGHT!

Custom Health Center .. Dr Jason for the first time in our lives there is a program that works! For Puff, losing 80lbs in 4 months with no exercise was life changing and Rat 25lbs in a month and a half! The way we FEEL is freaking AMAZING! Thank you so much.

Thank You ALL for following our journey! Can’t wait to see what’s next!