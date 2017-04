SCHLEIFE, GERMANY - MARCH 16: Painted Easter eggs sit on display for sale at the annual Sorbian Easter market on March 16, 2013 in Schleife, Germany. Easter is a particularly important time of year for Sorbs, a Slavic minority in eastern Germany, and the period includes the tradition of painting Easter eggs that include visual elements intended to ward off evil. Many Sorbs still speak Sorbian, a language closely related to Polish and Czech. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)