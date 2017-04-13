They’re Making Friends! The Musical…?

April 13, 2017 9:09 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Friends, Friends! The Musical

Unless they’re going to sing Smelly Cat the entire time, I’m a bit perplexed.

According to Huffington Post, Friends! The Musical is doing their off-broadway adaptation this Fall in New York.

Huffington reports their song list will be inclusive of:

  • “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”
  • “45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”
  • “How you Doing, Ladies?”
  • “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”
  • “We were on a Break!”
  • “I’m Gonna Hump U”
  • “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”
  • “Will They or Wont They”
  • “The Ballad of Fat Monica”
  • “Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”
  • “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”
  • “We’ll Always Be There For You” “

For more info on where and when you can see Friends! The Musical click HERE

More from Julia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live