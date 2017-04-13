They’re Making Friends! The Musical…?

Unless they’re going to sing Smelly Cat the entire time, I’m a bit perplexed.

According to Huffington Post, Friends! The Musical is doing their off-broadway adaptation this Fall in New York.

Huffington reports their song list will be inclusive of:

”

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How you Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Wont They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You” “