They’re Making Friends! The Musical…?

Unless they’re going to sing Smelly Cat the entire time, I’m a bit perplexed.
According to Huffington Post, Friends! The Musical is doing their off-broadway adaptation this Fall in New York.
Huffington reports their song list will be inclusive of:
”
- “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”
- “45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”
- “How you Doing, Ladies?”
- “Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”
- “We were on a Break!”
- “I’m Gonna Hump U”
- “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”
- “Will They or Wont They”
- “The Ballad of Fat Monica”
- “Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”
- “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”
- “We’ll Always Be There For You” “
For more info on where and when you can see Friends! The Musical click HERE