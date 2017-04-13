Kelly Clarkson Shares Sweet Photos of Son Remington’s 1st Birthday

April 13, 2017 11:55 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

Kelly Clarkson gave fans a look into her son Remington’s first birthday party, posting a collage of pictures on Instagram.

It’s appears little Remmy celebrated in style, donning a bow tie, indulging in cake and riding a rocking horse – all with the help of his famous parents, Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our sweet little boy!! #RemyB #BlackstockCampgrounds #ILoveHim,” Clarkston wrote on Instagram.

It likely won’t be long until the singer shares more birthday photos, her daughter, River Rose, turns three years old in June.

