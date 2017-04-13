Guy Eats 255 Peeps In 5 Minutes [VIDEO]

April 13, 2017 8:43 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Candy, Contest, Food, Peeps, Rat And Puff, World Record

Matt Stonie set a new world record by eating 255 peeps in 5 minutes. That’s 51 peeps per minute!

@RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live