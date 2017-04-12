Trailer Released for Upcoming Film on 1967 Detroit Riots

April 12, 2017 10:21 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

The first trailer for Detroit, a film centered around the 1967 Detroit riots, has been released.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who’s created films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, Detroit tells the story of the bloody riots in the summer of ’67, which left 43 people dead, 1,189 injured and over 7,200 arrests.

Notable cast members: John Krasinski, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Hannah Murray, John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and more.

Detroit hits theaters August 4.

