The Best Cheap Places To Travel To Every Month

April 12, 2017 8:46 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Domestic, international, Rat And Puff, tourist, Travel, Vacation

If you are planning a vacation, this could help you out tremendously! Someone compiled a bunch of stats from the website booking.com and they figured out the best domestic/international places to go every month of the year if you are looking to save a few bucks.

January – Los Angeles / Melbourne, Australia

February – Honolulu / Hong Kong

March – Flagstaff, Arizona / Buenos Aires in Argentina

April – Chicago / Copenhagen

May – Fort Lauderdale / London

June – San Antonio / Beijing

July – Boston / Sydney, Australia

August – New York / Berlin

September – Orlando / Rome

October – New Orleans / Cape Town, South Africa

November – San Francisco / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

December – Las Vegas / Melbourne, Australia

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live