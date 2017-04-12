The Best Cheap Places To Travel To Every Month

If you are planning a vacation, this could help you out tremendously! Someone compiled a bunch of stats from the website booking.com and they figured out the best domestic/international places to go every month of the year if you are looking to save a few bucks.
January – Los Angeles / Melbourne, Australia
February – Honolulu / Hong Kong
March – Flagstaff, Arizona / Buenos Aires in Argentina
April – Chicago / Copenhagen
May – Fort Lauderdale / London
June – San Antonio / Beijing
July – Boston / Sydney, Australia
August – New York / Berlin
September – Orlando / Rome
October – New Orleans / Cape Town, South Africa
November – San Francisco / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
December – Las Vegas / Melbourne, Australia