The Best Cheap Places To Travel To Every Month

If you are planning a vacation, this could help you out tremendously! Someone compiled a bunch of stats from the website booking.com and they figured out the best domestic/international places to go every month of the year if you are looking to save a few bucks.

January – Los Angeles / Melbourne, Australia

February – Honolulu / Hong Kong

March – Flagstaff, Arizona / Buenos Aires in Argentina

April – Chicago / Copenhagen

May – Fort Lauderdale / London

June – San Antonio / Beijing

July – Boston / Sydney, Australia

August – New York / Berlin

September – Orlando / Rome

October – New Orleans / Cape Town, South Africa

November – San Francisco / Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

December – Las Vegas / Melbourne, Australia