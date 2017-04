Gotta admit, this is pretty clever – props to the Oregon Department of Transportation on this. Maybe MDOT can steal the idea.

The West Coast State is using “Messages from Mom” on its electronic signs to convince drivers to put their phones down. Messages include:

Put the phone away, I’m going to count to three”

“Don’t text and drive … and eat your vegetables”

“Drop the phone – because I said so that’s why”

Check the video below: