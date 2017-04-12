‘Chappelle Show’ Star Charlie Murphy Dead at 57

By: Jon Corrigan

Charlie Murphy, the actor/comedian and older brother to Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday morning in New York City after battling leukemia. He was 57.

TMZ reports Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy and members of his family believed his health was improving.

Among co-writing a number of Eddie’s movies and landing his own acting gigs, Murphy famously co-starred on Comedy Central’s Chappelle Show, appearing in memorable skits which parodied nights he partied with Rick James and Prince.

His wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died in 2009 from cervical cancer. They had two children together, and he had another from a previous relationship.