Artists React to Charlie Murphy’s Passing

Charlie Murphy passed away today after a battle with Leukemia. He was 57.

The brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, the performer was perhaps best know for his appearances on Chappelle’s Show and specifically the “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” segments.

Artists took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences. “Charlie Murphy was a great man,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “God bless, we already miss you.”

“Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.” Ice Cube wrote. “He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP.”

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Alwa… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy 🙏🏾 —

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 12, 2017

Rip Charlie Murphy. —

lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) April 12, 2017

RIP to Charlie Murphy. Legend —

BADMON (@joeyBADASS) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend that is Charlie Murphy, thank you for always bringing us joy and laughter🙏🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/TZ53R1FSJs —

(@Zendaya) April 12, 2017

The bro played many good roles. This is one my favorites Gusto! In CB4. Peace to your soul CM A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:35am PDT