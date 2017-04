I can’t stop laughing. This is my favorite thing to hit the internet this week so far.

Ludacris,ย released a new video for his track ‘Vitamin D’. In the video, however, Luda is somehow very fortunate in the abdominal region… but nobody is fooled.

Cue, internet:

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ RT @elliesunakawa: Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when iโ€™m drunk pic.twitter.com/MIkG86m8fb — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

Smh…there ludacris goes again…creating yet another umrealistic body standard for men ๐Ÿ™„ pic.twitter.com/7QZ9Mmr4nt — Cafe Bustelo Fan Acc (@th0tcouture) April 11, 2017