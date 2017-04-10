Video: Dad Sends Daughters Into Auto Parts Store for….”Blinker Fluid”

This was a cruel joke from April Fools Day, posted this past weekend. No word on where it happened, but I’d bet money it wasn’t Michigan. Because if this were the Great Lakes state, these girls would have SOMEONE in the family that would have taught them stuff about cars.

LIKE THAT THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS BLINKER FLUID.

This Dad sent his daughters into an Autozone, or Napa, or one of those types of stores, to buy “Blinker Fluid,” and he had even printed out a DUMMY COUPON for them to buy it with. He also sent them in for something else….

The 1 minute video picks up as they come out of the store, mortified…

=auto” width=”560″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]