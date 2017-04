Taco Bell is testing something new, and its right under your nose! The popular fast food chain is set to launch a fried egg shell in Flint. It will use a fried egg as a carrier for potato bites, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, and bacon or sausage crumble, will cost $1.99.

Taco Bell has a breakfast taco w an egg as the shell y or n https://t.co/7VX1u6Z2EM pic.twitter.com/mb6kj4sk7I — Ashley Lutz (@AshleyLutz) April 6, 2017

