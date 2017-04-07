Harry Styles ‘Sign of the Times’ Gains Huge Reactions From Celebrities

Harry Styles released his first solo track today titled ‘Sign of the Times’, and like myself, many others are blown away. The song takes on a “Classic Rock” vibe, mirroring music from the early 70’s. If you’ve never experienced Styles’ vocals in the One Direction days, you’ll hear how chillingly talented he is through this 5 minute tune.

Here’s what hit Twitter today! (Can you imagine what his text messages look like?)

Just stop your crying I'm exploding with pride 💗 — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) April 7, 2017

@Harry_Styles proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing 🎶 — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 7, 2017

@Harry_Styles Love it H . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 7, 2017

Harry sounds incredible in this song!!!!!!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 7, 2017

