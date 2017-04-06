TAJ MAHAL AND KEB’ MO’ BAND SEPTEMBER 10TH @ MICHIGAN THEATER

September 10th, 2017 7:30 PM

Michigan Theater

603 East Liberty

Ann Arbor, MI, 48103 MAP

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band sees Blues titans Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ share the stage with their band for an exciting night of music, performing songs from their long-anticipated collaborative album ‘TajMo’, coming May 5, 2017 on Concord Records.

While the two have known and influenced each other for decades, and Taj played a key role in Keb’s first record deal, ‘TajMo’ marks the first proper collaboration between Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. The album was self-produced by the duo and was mixed by Grammy Award-winner Ross Hogarth and mastered by Grammy Award-winner Richard Dodd. The 11-song set includes covers of John Mayer and The Who, as well as 6 original songs.

‘TajMo’ brings out the best in both artists, with the pair merging their distinctive voices, personalities and guitar styles to create vibrant, immediate music that’s firmly rooted in tradition yet ruled by a playful sense of adventure.

