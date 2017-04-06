JAZZ’N-THE-STRAND CONCERT SERIES STARING RAMSEY LEWIS WITH SPYRO GYRA; MAY 6TH @ THE FLAGSTAR STRAND THEATRE IN PONTIAC

Saturday May 6, 2017-7:00 PM

Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts

12 N. Saginaw Street

Pontiac MI, 48342 MAP

Jazz’n the Strand continues with Ramsey Lewis and special guest Spyro Gyra. Three-time Grammy winner, Ramsey Lewis has been an iconic leader in the contemporary jazz movement for over 50 years with an unforgettable sound and outgoing personality that has allowed him to cross over to the pop and R&B charts.

Lewis earned his first gold record, as well as a Grammy award for Best Jazz Performance, for their swinging version of Dobie Gray’s hit “The In Crowd.” Throughout his illustrious career, Lewis who is a NEA Jazz Master, has also joined forces with countless other artists to create new and innovative music.

Contemporary Jazz icons, Spyro Gyra, join Lewis, and bring with them a catalog spanning a 40-year career. With more than 10 million albums sold, Syro Gyra has played over five thousand shows on five continents.

Tickets ($59, $79, & $99) for individual shows are now on sale at flagstarstrandtheatrepontiac.com or ticketmaster.com.

The Flagstar Strand Theatre is located at 12 N. Saginaw Street in Downtown Pontiac. More information on all 2017 upcoming shows and the Flagstar Strand Theatre’s “Choose You Seat” membership can also be found on the website.