Guy Proposes To His Cheating Girlfriend With The Man She Cheated With [VIDEO]

Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, and grand-daughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, shows the photographer her engagement ring as she poses for a photograph with her fiance, England rugby player Mike Tindall (not pictured), after the announcement of their engagement, at their home in Gloucestershire, south west England on December 21, 2010. Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grand-daughter Zara Phillips is to wed her rugby-playing boyfriend Mike Tindall, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday, in a marriage of world-beating sports stars. Setting up the prospect of two royal weddings in 2011, the announcement comes a month after her cousin Prince William, the second in line to the throne, revealed his engagement to university sweetheart Kate Middleton. AFP PHOTO / Tim Ireland / Pool (Photo credit should read Tim Ireland/AFP/Getty Images)

