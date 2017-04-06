EASTER JAZZ WITH BWB AND MORE APRIL 16TH @ DETROIT OPERA HOUSE

APRIL 16, 2017 7:00PM

DETROIT OPERA HOUSE

1526 BROADWAY ST.

Detroit MI, 48226 MAP

BWB (Brown, Whalum, and Braun) are nothing short of a musical force to be reckoned with. When three of smooth jazz’s crème de la crème collaborate together as a super group – Norman Brown on guitar, Kirk Whalum on saxophone, and Rick Braun on trumpet – the end results are nothing short of celestial.

BWB marks just the third collaboration of the three for a studio album, following Groovin’ in 2002 and the Michael Jackson covers album, Human Nature in 2013. Like their splendid work of the past, BWB is another terrific set of songs that plays to the strengths of its prodigious personnel, with prodigious being the key word!

Tickets $45.50-$85.50 are on sale here: Tickets

