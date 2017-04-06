COMERICA JAVA & JAZZ PRESENTS SEAN DOBBINS APRIL 18TH @ DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY

April 18th, 2017 6:00 PM

Detroit Public Library

5200 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI, 48202 MAP

Comerica Bank is partnering with the Detroit Public Library to present the high energy ensemble Sean Dobbins on April 18 at 6 p.m., as part of the Comerica Java & Jazz: A Coffee House Series. The ensemble has a unique sound and creative approach with a repertoire derived from composers such as Victor Feldman, Lonnie Smith and Ray Bryant, among others.

The free concert series, now in its 17th year, features Detroit jazz musicians on the third Tuesday of every month from March through July at the Detroit Public Library’s Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium, 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

For more information and a complete Java & Jazz series lineup, please visit http://www.detroit.lib.mi.us/event/2017-comerica-bank-java-jazz.