Remember You’re Beautiful by James Blunt? Here’s What it Really Was About!

April 5, 2017 9:02 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Entertainment Weekly, James Blunt, You're Beautiful

Remember this song? Maybe you dedicated it to your crush because the title screamed romance. Maybe you even danced to it at your wedding… but James Blunt is saying “DON’T!”

The early 00’s song was not what you thought.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Blunt bluntly states, “People play it at their weddings, but I think that’s f—ed up. Because at the end of the day, I was high on the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend, and the boyfriend was there, who by the way was much bigger than me, and I should have really have been at that stage probably arrested and locked up, and yet some people go, “Oh, that’s so romantic!” And I think those people are weird.”

Uh… oops?

