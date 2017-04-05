MLB Player Gets Hits by Baseball Three Times in One Inning

April 5, 2017 12:08 PM

By: Jon Corrigan 

Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty left yesterday’s game with a head contusion after getting hit by a trio of baseballs thrown by various Chicago Cubs players in the fifth inning.

Hit #1: Cubs starter Jake Arrieta nails Piscotty in the right elbow, sending him to first base.

Hit #2: Arrieta tosses a wild pitch past catcher Willson Contreras and Piscotty took off towards second base, only to be plunked by a Contreras’ throw on his right elbow.

Hit #3: Piscotty bolts home after Javier Baez mishandles a grounder – Baez throws home trying to get Piscotty but nails him on the earflap of his batting helmet.

Watch all three hits below:

