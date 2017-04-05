Hero Hamtramck Officer Hopes to Inspire Other Women

High speed police chases in Los Angeles? Nothing special. But it’s not often they happen here in Detroit.

Yesterday, a woman in a van led police through Detroit and Hamtramck on a high speed chase, darting across front lawns and backyards. Normally police don’t pursue, but there was a chance there was an abducted child in the car (turns out there wasn’t).

After a few tries, cruisers from several agencies boxed in the suspect. So she bailed out of the (still moving) van and made a run for it. That’s when Hamtramck officer Nikole Jabour gave chase, and made a tackle that would impress most Lions fans.

Because it happened on live TV, her phone started blowing up with a combination of loved ones asking if she was OK, and friends giving her props.

She told Channels 7 and 4 yesterday that she doesn’t see any difference in male and female police officers, and hopes that she can inspire other young women who want to go into law enforcement.

