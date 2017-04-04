President Trump Hosts New Comedy Central Late-Night Show

President Trump is no stranger to being put on blast and appearing on late night comedy shows, whether he likes it or not. But now, he gets a whole show dedicated to him!

Comedy Central revealed their newest late-night show called “The President Show.” The show will be hosted by comedian and President Trump impersonator, Anthony Atamanuik (remember him? The guy who did the “Trump vs. Bernie” comedy album and tour).

Comedy Central hasn’t released much information about the show, but we know it will be a weekly show, appearing on Thursday nights after “The Daily Show.”

We can also expect angry tweets from the President himself – grab your popcorn, everyone.

