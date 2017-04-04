Here We Go Again With Kylie Jenner And Tyga…

April 4, 2017 9:06 AM By Rat & Puff
The infamous duo, Kylie Jenner and Tyga, have broken up… again.

Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, have had an on again off again relationship since 2014 when Jenner was still a minor. During this relationship, the couple has broken up and gotten back together many, many times.

A source said, “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together.”

One of their past break ups occurred after Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian hooked up with Tyga’s baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Even though Jenner’s instagram makes it appear as though her life is perfect, she’s clearly just like us.

 

