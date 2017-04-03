Happy Opening Day! Check Out Crazy Ballpark Noms From Around the Country

April 3, 2017 9:51 AM By Jag
Filed Under: Baseball, foodporn, Opening Day, Tigers

Even though there were a few games yesterday, most of baseball starts today (including the Tigers on the South Side of Chicago if the rain holds off).

No doubt you’ve heard about the new food offerings at Comerica this year, but here’s a selection of new food for 2017 in ballparks across the country:

So many to list, but here are a few highlights (or low-lights if you’re a cardiologist):

The Kansas City Royals now offer a Pulled Pork Patty Melt, which includes bacon, jalapenos, and is served on a FUNNEL CAKE!

The New York Mets now feature a cafe called “Do” – yep, it’s cookie dough in chocolate chip, sugar, and cake batter flavors.

The Boston Red Sox offer a Lobster Poutine Stak – steak fries with cheese curds and lobster meat.  (Maybe they can bring some this weekend?)

The video below also shows new offerings in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Cincy, and more:

Of course, we are partial to the new offerings at Comerica Park, including a coney dog pizza, Hawaiian hot dogs, Schwarma Nachos, hummus platters, and a Cuban sandwich!

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live