Happy Opening Day! Check Out Crazy Ballpark Noms From Around the Country

Even though there were a few games yesterday, most of baseball starts today (including the Tigers on the South Side of Chicago if the rain holds off).

No doubt you’ve heard about the new food offerings at Comerica this year, but here’s a selection of new food for 2017 in ballparks across the country:

So many to list, but here are a few highlights (or low-lights if you’re a cardiologist):

The Kansas City Royals now offer a Pulled Pork Patty Melt, which includes bacon, jalapenos, and is served on a FUNNEL CAKE!

The New York Mets now feature a cafe called “Do” – yep, it’s cookie dough in chocolate chip, sugar, and cake batter flavors.

The Boston Red Sox offer a Lobster Poutine Stak – steak fries with cheese curds and lobster meat. (Maybe they can bring some this weekend?)

The video below also shows new offerings in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Cincy, and more:

Of course, we are partial to the new offerings at Comerica Park, including a coney dog pizza, Hawaiian hot dogs, Schwarma Nachos, hummus platters, and a Cuban sandwich!