NEW SHOW ALERT: ABC Announced “Boy Band” Reality Show

Boy bands are like crack, we can’t get enough of them!

ABC is developing a new singing competition, dedicated to boy bands. The reality show will be called “Boy Band,” (clever ABC) and is going to assemble a new and hopefully successful boy band.

One of the most successful boy bands in history was developed on Britain’s reality competition show, “X-Factor.” Simon Cowell threw together 5 guys and called them One Direction, ever heard of them?

There have been no judges or hosts announced yet, but the show is scheduled to premiere sometime this summer.

Could we find a replacement for One Direction? It’s possible…

Let us know what you think about this on social media: @RatAndPuffShow