Harry Styles Reveals Title of Debut Solo Single

March 31, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Harry Styles

By Abby Hassler

One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles knows how to create anticipation. The 23-year-year-old singer took to social media to announce the name of his new solo single, “Sign of the Times” today (March 31). He also shared the single’s cover artwork.

Related: Harry Styles Appears in First ‘Dunkirk’ Trailer

Styles will be the fourth One Direction member to release solo music. Former band member Zayn Malik was the first to pursue a solo career after he quit the band in 2015.

“Sing of the Times” will be released on April 7th. Check out Styles’ post below.

SIGN.OF.THE.TIMES // 7.APRIL.17 //

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!
Listen Live!

Listen Live