Halsey Shares ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ Album Cover, Announces New Single

Halsey has revealed the cover art for her highly anticipated sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

The singer also announced that the first single from the album called “You Can Find Me in the Kingdom” will be released on April 4th.

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is set to be released on June 2nd; check out the artwork below.

thank you for putting the pieces together. always for you, nothing without you. hopeless fountain kingdom 6.2.17 https://t.co/1IUKjlGEA4 —

h (@halsey) March 31, 2017